Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $405.37 Million

Analysts predict that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will report $405.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $381.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $435.42 million. Seagen reported sales of $601.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.92.

SGEN traded up $1.36 on Monday, reaching $145.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,939. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.42 and a beta of 0.77. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $199.00.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total value of $1,071,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $6,041,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,135 shares of company stock valued at $77,587,983 in the last quarter. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Seagen by 15.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,191,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,070,113,000 after buying an additional 1,663,797 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Seagen by 1,211.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,432,000 after buying an additional 997,191 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Seagen by 543.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 956,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,432,000 after buying an additional 807,977 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Seagen by 63.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,586,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,344,000 after buying an additional 615,925 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1,035.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 577,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,200,000 after purchasing an additional 526,768 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

