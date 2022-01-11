Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Skylight Health Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.08). Skylight Health Group posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Skylight Health Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Skylight Health Group.

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Skylight Health Group had a negative return on equity of 53.09% and a negative net margin of 52.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 million.

SLHG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Northland Securities started coverage on Skylight Health Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Raymond James lowered Skylight Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mackie raised Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skylight Health Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group during the third quarter valued at $332,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Skylight Health Group in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skylight Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Skylight Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Skylight Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLHG opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.69. Skylight Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 million and a PE ratio of -4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

