Zacks: Analysts Expect AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $772.92 Million

Equities analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) will report $772.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $772.18 million to $773.65 million. AMC Networks reported sales of $780.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AMC Networks.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.89 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

AMCX traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.71. The stock had a trading volume of 425,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,316. AMC Networks has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $83.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $1,466,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in AMC Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AMC Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in AMC Networks by 50.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the second quarter worth $117,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

Featured Story: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Networks (AMCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.