Zacks: Analysts Expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Ballard Power Systems posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ballard Power Systems.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDP. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James set a $25.00 price objective on Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Eight Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of BLDP traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,417,204. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.