Zacks: Analysts Expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Will Post Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to report $1.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.81. Bristol-Myers Squibb posted earnings of $1.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year earnings of $7.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $8.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

BMY stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.41. 638,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,432,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.00%.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,776,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384,712 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,475,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,575,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919,562 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 709.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,603,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787,600 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,350,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 377.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769,885 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

