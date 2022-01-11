Zacks: Analysts Expect Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) to Post -$0.28 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Portage Biotech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.26). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Portage Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Portage Biotech.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRTG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Portage Biotech in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portage Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,326,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portage Biotech by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 35,096 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,306,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,362,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portage Biotech stock opened at $10.44 on Thursday. Portage Biotech has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $44.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.04.

Portage Biotech Company Profile

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

