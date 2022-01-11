Zacks: Analysts Expect The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lion Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.02). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lion Electric will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lion Electric.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $11.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.10 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on LEV. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. CIBC began coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.65.

Lion Electric stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,549. Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Lion Electric by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,374,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,961,000 after buying an additional 332,110 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lion Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,244,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,707,000 after acquiring an additional 16,138 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in Lion Electric by 485.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 598,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 496,657 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $9,720,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new position in Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $5,523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

