Zacks: Analysts Expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will post sales of $1.92 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.03 billion and the lowest is $1.82 billion. UFP Industries posted sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full year sales of $8.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $8.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $8.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $94,640.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,275,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,845,000 after buying an additional 555,622 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,664,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,736,000 after purchasing an additional 328,650 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 192.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 301,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after purchasing an additional 198,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,168,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,891,000 after purchasing an additional 186,352 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,277,000 after purchasing an additional 178,090 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFPI stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,482. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.54. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.55 and a 200 day moving average of $78.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

