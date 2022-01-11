Zacks: Analysts Expect Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) to Post -$1.05 EPS

Analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) will announce earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.09) and the highest is ($1.00). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($3.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($4.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($4.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yumanity Therapeutics.

Get Yumanity Therapeutics alerts:

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.16. Yumanity Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.18% and a negative net margin of 605.00%. The business had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMTX opened at $2.87 on Friday. Yumanity Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.