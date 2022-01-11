Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) to post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Athersys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.09). Athersys reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Athersys will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Athersys.

Get Athersys alerts:

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

ATHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America cut Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of -1.59. Athersys has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $3.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32.

In other news, Director Ismail Kola acquired 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $81,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Athersys by 5.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 127,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athersys by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Athersys by 23.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Athersys by 36.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Athersys by 31.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares in the last quarter. 29.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athersys (ATHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.