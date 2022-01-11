Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will announce sales of $109.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.01 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $51.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $408.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $394.00 million to $423.31 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $525.86 million, with estimates ranging from $480.08 million to $575.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 387,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 82,870 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1,017.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 176,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 160,954 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 67.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BHR traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.35. 604,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,219. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $345.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $7.45.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Further Reading: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.