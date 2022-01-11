Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) to Post $2.42 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) to report earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire posted earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full-year earnings of $21.76 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.76 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Encore Wire.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. The company had revenue of $716.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.34 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on WIRE. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. FMR LLC raised its stake in Encore Wire by 446.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 560,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,458,000 after buying an additional 457,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 182.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,808,000 after purchasing an additional 148,654 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 178.4% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 97,608 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 57.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 241,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,922,000 after purchasing an additional 88,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,881,000 after buying an additional 74,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIRE opened at $128.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.13. Encore Wire has a 12 month low of $56.27 and a 12 month high of $151.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.39%.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Wire (WIRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.