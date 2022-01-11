Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to Announce $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.72. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 131%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $123.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

HCCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ HCCI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,061. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average is $30.59. The company has a market capitalization of $759.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter valued at $783,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.