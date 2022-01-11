Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Will Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for V.F.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the lowest is $1.19. V.F. posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that V.F. will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for V.F..

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays cut V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Securities started coverage on V.F. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on V.F. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the third quarter valued at $3,222,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in V.F. by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,080,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,387,000 after buying an additional 32,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 6.4% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.85. 2,045,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,253. The company has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. V.F. has a 52-week low of $65.34 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 64.31%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on V.F. (VFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.