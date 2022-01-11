Zacks: Brokerages Expect SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SEMrush’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SEMrush.

Get SEMrush alerts:

SEMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.56.

In other SEMrush news, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 500,000 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $9,840,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 8,641 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $191,398.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 840,646 shares of company stock worth $18,153,919.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 27.6% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 446,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 96,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEMrush stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. SEMrush has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.50.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEMrush (SEMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.