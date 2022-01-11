Zacks: Brokerages Expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.01). Synchronoss Technologies posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 105.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.57.

Shares of SNCR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.31. 1,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,934. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Santa Monica Partners LP bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,442,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

