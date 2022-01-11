Zacks: Brokerages Expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Will Post Earnings of $2.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to announce $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.69. SYNNEX posted earnings per share of $5.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year earnings of $8.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $9.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.49 to $10.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SYNNEX.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.21 EPS. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on SNX. Northcoast Research began coverage on SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research cut their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.88.

In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $110,658.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $135,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,655 shares of company stock worth $385,089. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SYNNEX by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in SYNNEX by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNX traded down $2.35 on Tuesday, hitting $107.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,160. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.48. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $80.36 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SYNNEX (SNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.