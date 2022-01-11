Zacks: Brokerages Expect Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) to Announce -$1.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.63) and the highest is ($0.96). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($4.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($4.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.04) to ($3.66). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Taysha Gene Therapies.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taysha Gene Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R.A. Session II bought 42,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $528,923.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at about $13,497,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 31.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,966,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,897,000 after acquiring an additional 705,526 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1,069.2% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 432,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after buying an additional 395,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 160.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after buying an additional 196,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 714.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 187,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

TSHA stock opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

