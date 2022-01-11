Zacks: Brokerages Expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Will Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the highest is $1.45. Verisk Analytics posted earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year earnings of $5.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Verisk Analytics.
Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS.
In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $13,859,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total transaction of $101,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,908 shares of company stock worth $78,213,994 in the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
VRSK stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.71. The stock had a trading volume of 28,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,927. The firm has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.50.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.
About Verisk Analytics
Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.
