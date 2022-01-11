Zacks: Brokerages Expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Will Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the highest is $1.45. Verisk Analytics posted earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year earnings of $5.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Verisk Analytics.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS.

VRSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.44.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $13,859,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total transaction of $101,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,908 shares of company stock worth $78,213,994 in the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRSK stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.71. The stock had a trading volume of 28,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,927. The firm has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.