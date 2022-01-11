Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

VKTX has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.44.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $333.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.63. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.85.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 156,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the period. 48.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

