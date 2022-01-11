Zacks Investment Research Lowers Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) to Sell

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.79% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Epizyme’s lead drug Tazverik is approved by the FDA to treat follicular lymphoma (FL) and Epithelioid Sarcoma (ES). The drug's uptake has been encouraging so far. Tazverik is also being evaluated for metastatic prostate cancer and multiple solid tumors. In order to support long-term objectives, the company expanded its loan agreement with Pharmakon Advisors, which should strengthen its financial position in the days ahead. Yet, Epizyme is facing challenges due to the pandemic as patients’ access to physicians is getting disrupted. It is highly dependent on its collaborations and Tazverik’s sales for growth, which remains a woe. Competition remains stiff in the targeted market. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.52. The company had a trading volume of 13,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.99. Epizyme has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average is $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.53.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 779.45% and a negative return on equity of 432.91%. Epizyme’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 476.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 175.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

