Zacks Investment Research Lowers Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.80.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $110.99 on Friday. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $78.04 and a 52 week high of $123.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 12.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 24,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

