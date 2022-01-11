Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Zalando from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zalando from €110.00 ($125.00) to €101.00 ($114.77) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of ZLNDY stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average of $49.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zalando has a 12-month low of $36.46 and a 12-month high of $62.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.08 and a beta of 1.45.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

