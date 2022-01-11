Zeepin (ZPT) Trading 10.2% Lower This Week

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $433,504.50 and $16,012.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00060182 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00079951 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.09 or 0.07541019 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,545.88 or 0.99543889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00067577 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

