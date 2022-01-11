ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) Shares Down 6.1%

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF)’s share price fell 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.64. 43,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 62,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

The company has a market capitalization of $337.09 million, a PE ratio of -45.45 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00.

ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter.

Zentek Ltd. is an emerging high-tech nano-graphite and graphene materials company. It focuses on the development of Albany Graphite Deposit project. The company was founded on July 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

