Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2022

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,335 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Zendesk worth $17,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZEN. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter worth $1,275,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 10.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 13.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 22.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $99.99 on Tuesday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.51 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.53.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $4,326,513.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $32,379.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,847 shares of company stock valued at $17,359,888 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. cut their target price on Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.92.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.