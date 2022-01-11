Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,335 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Zendesk worth $17,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZEN. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the second quarter worth $1,275,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 10.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 13.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 22.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $99.99 on Tuesday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.51 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.53.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $4,326,513.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $32,379.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,847 shares of company stock valued at $17,359,888 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. cut their target price on Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.92.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.