Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) & Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Critical Survey

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zendesk and Argo Blockchain’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zendesk $1.03 billion 11.74 -$218.18 million ($1.96) -51.02 Argo Blockchain $24.34 million 21.48 $1.85 million N/A N/A

Argo Blockchain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zendesk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Zendesk and Argo Blockchain, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zendesk 0 5 9 0 2.64 Argo Blockchain 0 0 6 0 3.00

Zendesk currently has a consensus target price of $149.67, suggesting a potential upside of 49.68%. Argo Blockchain has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 123.81%. Given Argo Blockchain’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than Zendesk.

Profitability

This table compares Zendesk and Argo Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zendesk -18.59% -31.60% -6.37% Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.4% of Zendesk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Argo Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Zendesk shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Argo Blockchain beats Zendesk on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc. engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update. Its also features ticketing system; community forums; help desk software; IT help desk; security; and tech specs. The company was founded by Mikkel Asger Svane, Morten Primdahl and Alexander Aghassipour in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

