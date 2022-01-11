Zeusshield Market Cap Tops $284,986.98 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Zeusshield coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $284,986.98 and $1,146.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00063122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005992 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield (ZSC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

