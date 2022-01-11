Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) is Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,800,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,199,794 shares during the period. Zillow Group makes up approximately 3.0% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 3.08% of Zillow Group worth $687,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Z opened at $57.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of -64.99 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%.

A number of research firms recently commented on Z. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.17.

In other news, CFO Allen Parker sold 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $799,996.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $3,104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,343 shares of company stock worth $5,959,728. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.