ZooKeeper (ZOO) Trading 33.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 11th. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $7.74 million and approximately $88,054.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 33.6% lower against the dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0821 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00059834 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00079805 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.13 or 0.07557785 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,828.99 or 1.00086387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00067512 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006816 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 94,349,921 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

