Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Purchased by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $9,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2,743.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.95.

Shares of ZM stock traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $175.98. 44,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,797,951. The company has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.55. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.90 and a 1 year high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total value of $213,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $2,828,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,998 shares of company stock valued at $20,449,374. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

