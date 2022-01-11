zooplus (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) Shares Down 0.2%

zooplus AG (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $539.32 and last traded at $539.32. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $540.52.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZLPSF. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of zooplus in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut zooplus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get zooplus alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $544.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $481.85.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.