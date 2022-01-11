ZumCoin (ZUM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $531,122.52

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 11th. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ZumCoin has a market cap of $531,122.52 and approximately $50.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.