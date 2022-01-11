Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Price Target Cut to CHF 515 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from CHF 571 to CHF 515 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZRSEF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Europe assumed coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 257 to CHF 250 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Zur Rose Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $382.50.

OTCMKTS ZRSEF opened at $238.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.45. Zur Rose Group has a 1 year low of $238.37 and a 1 year high of $547.00.

Zur Rose Group AG engages in the operation of an e-commerce pharmacy. It operates through the following geograpical segments: Switzerland, Germany, and Europe. The company was founded by Walter Oberhänsli on April 6, 1993 and is headquartered in Frauenfeld, Switzerland.

