$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will report $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is ($0.16). GFL Environmental reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GFL shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,152,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,817,000 after purchasing an additional 435,922 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,900,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,139 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,018,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,833,000 after purchasing an additional 230,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GFL traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $34.80. 124,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $26.79 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day moving average of $36.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.88%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

