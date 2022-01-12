-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.06). Myriad Genetics posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.35 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 1.58. Myriad Genetics has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $36.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

