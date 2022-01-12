-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Agenus reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.62). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $252.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGEN. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Agenus Inc acquired 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $118,357.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Agenus in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Agenus in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Agenus stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.61 million, a P/E ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80. Agenus has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $6.79.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

