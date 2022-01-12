$0.18 EPS Expected for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) to post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allegro MicroSystems.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 9.72%. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $75,315.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 8,625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $260,906,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,198,575 shares of company stock valued at $279,196,212. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 31.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,807,000 after buying an additional 1,234,086 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 19.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,802,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,518,000 after buying an additional 618,266 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,267,000 after buying an additional 952,511 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,640,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,364,000 after purchasing an additional 165,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 22.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,424,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,855,000 after purchasing an additional 620,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.12. 34,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,266. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day moving average is $31.07. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.