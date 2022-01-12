-$0.22 EPS Expected for Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.21). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.76). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Design Therapeutics.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSGN. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 1,044.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DSGN traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.70. 5,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,705. Design Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.13.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Design Therapeutics (DSGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.