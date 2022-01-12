-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) This Quarter

Analysts expect IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) to post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). IVERIC bio posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($1.04). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IVERIC bio.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISEE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

ISEE traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,801. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.50. IVERIC bio has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $19.32.

In other news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms purchased 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 8,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $122,238.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,398. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IVERIC bio (ISEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.