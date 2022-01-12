-$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) will post ($0.43) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Virgin Galactic reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.46). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.99). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPCE shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.87.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $300,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 82.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 58,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPCE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.43. 252,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,331,168. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.21. Virgin Galactic has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $62.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.74.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

