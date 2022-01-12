$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. First Guaranty Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 447 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $23.06. The firm has a market cap of $230.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from First Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.83%.

In other news, Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.94 per share, with a total value of $91,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $69,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,100 shares of company stock valued at $182,905 in the last three months. Insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 66,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,075 shares during the period. 8.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

