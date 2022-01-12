$1.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report $1.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.78 billion and the highest is $2.04 billion. Live Nation Entertainment posted sales of $237.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 713.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year sales of $5.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $13.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.45) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,008,000 after buying an additional 14,910 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,478,000 after purchasing an additional 61,421 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,153,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,280,000 after purchasing an additional 119,769 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,542,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,573,000 after purchasing an additional 41,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,458,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,918,000 after purchasing an additional 50,419 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LYV traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,718,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,421. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $65.88 and a one year high of $127.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.83 and its 200-day moving average is $97.02.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

