100,000 Shares in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.17% of Galectin Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 419.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,530 and have sold 30,000 shares valued at $89,300. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GALT stock opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08. The company has a market cap of $126.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $5.70.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Galectin Therapeutics Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

