1,011 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 14.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 37.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALB. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $323.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.75.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $240.17 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $133.82 and a one year high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total value of $368,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,379 shares of company stock valued at $11,828,448. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

