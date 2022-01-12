13,260 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Acquired by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Starbucks by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after acquiring an additional 25,120 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,971 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,874 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 12.2% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Starbucks by 545.9% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 28,330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 23,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities cut Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.64.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $104.79. The company had a trading volume of 119,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,774,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.61. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.