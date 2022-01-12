1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.31

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.31 and last traded at $14.31, with a volume of 22182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ONEM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average is $22.57.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. The company had revenue of $151.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 4.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

