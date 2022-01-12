$2.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will announce $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the highest is $2.59. Eagle Materials posted earnings per share of $1.94 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year earnings of $9.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $11.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

NYSE EXP traded up $3.15 on Tuesday, hitting $161.93. 282,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,909. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.08 and its 200 day moving average is $149.28. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $105.40 and a 52 week high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.18%.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $194,840.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $495,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 266.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,693,000 after acquiring an additional 873,251 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 211.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 817,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,217,000 after buying an additional 554,737 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth about $54,269,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,822,000 after acquiring an additional 376,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 230.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,422,000 after purchasing an additional 223,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

