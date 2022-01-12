22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

Separately, Dawson James boosted their target price on shares of 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of 22nd Century Group stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.91. 22nd Century Group has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 82.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that 22nd Century Group will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Zercher sold 23,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $49,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,951,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,455,000 after buying an additional 195,278 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,610,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,236,000 after buying an additional 1,441,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,751,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 212,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 3,188.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,459,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 470.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,505,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,613 shares in the last quarter. 35.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

