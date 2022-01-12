$23.43 Million in Sales Expected for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will report sales of $23.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.40 million and the highest is $23.45 million. Castle Biosciences reported sales of $17.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year sales of $92.50 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $117.58 million, with estimates ranging from $114.06 million to $121.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

CSTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 16,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $712,663.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $157,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,952 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

CSTL traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $40.66. 8,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,145. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $37.36 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -33.27 and a beta of 0.59.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

